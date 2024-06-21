Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $114.17 million and $23.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,885,666,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,885,666,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02973083 USD and is up 7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $26,718,323.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

