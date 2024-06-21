StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
STRM opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
