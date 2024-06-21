StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

STRM opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

