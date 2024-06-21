StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Hold

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 5.3 %

GGAL stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $2,924,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

