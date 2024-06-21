StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.84.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
