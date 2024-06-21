StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

