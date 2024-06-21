StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 4.3 %

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

