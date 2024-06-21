StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

