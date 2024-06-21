StockNews.com Lowers Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Shares of PG opened at $167.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

