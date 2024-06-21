Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.0445 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $28,730.10 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.42 or 0.05453860 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00015263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

