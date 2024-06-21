Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Shares Down 2.1%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.85. 4,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sumco had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $629.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.61 million. Analysts forecast that Sumco Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

