Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys 15,968 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 0.37% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 145,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 494,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. 329,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.