Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $204,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,627,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,461 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,108,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,391,981. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

