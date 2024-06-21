Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RXI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.08. 10,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.46. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.72.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

