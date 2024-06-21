Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 354 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $196.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,287,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158,494. The stock has a market cap of $563.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

