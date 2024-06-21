Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:SUN opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 77.95%.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,081,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after buying an additional 565,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 219,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

