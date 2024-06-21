Synapse (SYN) Price Down 13.3% This Week

Synapse (SYN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Synapse has a market capitalization of $93.37 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,666,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

