Taiko (TAIKO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $128.72 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. Taiko has a total market cap of $128.72 million and approximately $35.49 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Taiko has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,317,712 coins. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,304,601 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.04080508 USD and is down -7.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $45,974,442.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

