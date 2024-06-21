Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Target by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 26,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Target by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

TGT traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $145.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,353. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

