TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $100.27 on Monday. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

