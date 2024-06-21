Teck Resources Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

