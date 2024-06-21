Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $18.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,650 shares of company stock worth $505,863. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,527,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,819,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 272,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

