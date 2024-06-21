Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.53. 3,685,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,881. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.