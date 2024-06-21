Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lessened by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.0% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 229,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.8% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.8 %

TXN stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,464,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,830. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

