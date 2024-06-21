TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 4.4%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.73. 1,727,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,833,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,506,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,439.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 230,484 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 143,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 87,133 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

