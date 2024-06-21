The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited (ASX:WAG) Insider Purchases A$45,000.00 in Stock

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited (ASX:WAG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Young acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($29,801.32).

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Stock Performance

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Company Profile

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the financial planning and funds management businesses in Australia. It provides license and wealth advisory, investment management, and merger and acquisition services, as well as management consulting services for financial advisory businesses.

