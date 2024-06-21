The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.54

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.54 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 44.02 ($0.56). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 46,001 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Anne Martin acquired 10,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £4,869.45 ($6,187.36). Company insiders own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

