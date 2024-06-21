The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Raised by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises 3.3% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $339.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,998. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.94. The company has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,402 shares of company stock worth $17,405,904 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

