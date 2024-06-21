The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HIG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.62. 608,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,657. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $103.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.