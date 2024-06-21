The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Hershey alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $181.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.31. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $261.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.