The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.22.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.97. 1,691,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

