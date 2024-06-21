The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.0% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.73. 8,483,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $395.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

