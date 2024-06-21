The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.94

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.94 and traded as low as $40.90. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
