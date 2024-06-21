The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.55 EPS.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share.
Travelers Companies Price Performance
Shares of TRV opened at $211.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average of $210.28.
Travelers Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.
Insider Activity at Travelers Companies
In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
