Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.23 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $467.68 million and $5.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00042686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,588,429,700 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

