Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.20. 4,641,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.