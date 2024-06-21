Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 118.1% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $835,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $333,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.67. 422,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,940. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

