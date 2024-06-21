Thomasville National Bank Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 546.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.24. 1,887,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,799. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

