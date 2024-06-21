Thomasville National Bank Makes New $201,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MOAT stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.