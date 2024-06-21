Thomasville National Bank Raises Holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned 5.66% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEMX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 388,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KEMX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.89. 5,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,453. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.85. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

About KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

