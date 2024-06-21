Thomasville National Bank Sells 54,883 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $20,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.42 during trading on Thursday. 12,784,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,792. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

