TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.46.

Several research analysts have commented on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TKO

Insider Activity at TKO Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XN LP grew its stake in TKO Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in TKO Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,880,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in TKO Group by 147.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 333,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TKO opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.64 and a beta of 1.02. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $111.07.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.