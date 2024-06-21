TL Private Wealth Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TL Private Wealth reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.0% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SDY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,005. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

