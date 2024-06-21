TL Private Wealth Purchases 280 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TL Private Wealth lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 957,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $93.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

