Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $650.16 million, a P/E ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 519.15%.

In related news, Director Janet M. Coletti purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,181,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,133,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 155,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

