Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 675,531 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average volume of 499,072 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.08. 70,841,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,074,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

