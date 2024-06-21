Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 10,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,195,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $534.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.