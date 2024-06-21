Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,182 shares of company stock worth $318,636 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Trimble

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.