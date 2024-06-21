TRON Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. TRON has a market cap of $8.45 billion and approximately $257.60 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000668 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,246,796,948 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

