Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Down 6%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.74. 109,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 421,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,475,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,052,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,467,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.