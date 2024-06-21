Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.75. Tuya shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 6,579 shares.

Tuya Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $862.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tuya Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tuya by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243,423 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tuya by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

