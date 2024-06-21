Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.75. Tuya shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 6,579 shares.
Tuya Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $862.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
