U.S. Global Jets ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 29,393 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 118% compared to the average daily volume of 13,468 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JETS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 653,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,821. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.